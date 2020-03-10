Greece is not asking for favors. It is not reaching out to its European partners like a special case needing assistance. This was the government’s motto from the start.



Relaxing the primary surplus target would not be a favor. It is the obvious choice in view of the difficult year expected for the world economy.

Like all of its EU partners, Greece will also need fiscal space to meet the unforeseen challenges. Maintaining the same goals under the new circumstances would simply be absurd.