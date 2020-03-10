American College of Greece closes after coronavirus case confirmed

The American College of Greece – Deree will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday following a confirmed case of coronavirus on campus, the private educational institution announced.

“The ACG campus in Aghia Paraskevi will remain closed for all students, faculty and staff for disinfection due to confirmed coronavirus case at Deree,” the college said in an announcement on its website, without specifying the nature of the case.



The decision comes as several elementary, middle and high schools across Greece decided to suspend classes on Monday amid concerns of the virus’ spread.

These include the privately run French, Italian and German schools, the American Community Schools, the Israeli elementary school, Athens College, Leontieos and dozens of public schools across Attica and other parts of the country.