Five new confirmed Covid-19 cases bring Greek total to 89

Greece’s Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed five new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 89. The five new cases involve four people who had come into contact with another coronavirus patient and an individual who recently traveled from London.

The Health Ministry also said that the condition of the 66-year-old man who contracted the virus while on a religious coach tour to Egypt and Israel has taken a turn for the worse and that he is in critical condition in the intensive care unit of the University Hospital of Rio in Patra.

Health authorities are particularly concerned by the recent confirmation of four other cases where the provenance of the disease could not be traced to a particular carrier. The patients in question were being interviewed by experts in a bid to identify where and when they were infected so that the source can be traced and contained.