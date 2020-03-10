Europe’s borders start in east, south Turkey, says Turkish FM

“Europe’s border doesn’t start at the Turkish-Greek border, it starts at Turkey’s southern and eastern frontiers,” Turkey’s Anadolou Agency quoted Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying on Tuesday.

Anadolou quoted the minister as saying in an interview given to the state-run Turkish agency earlier on Tuesday.

In that interview, Cavusoglu said that Turkey and the European Union have started talks on revising the controversial 2016 migrant deal between the two sides, but added that Ankara is demanding “concrete steps” from Brussels.



“We will discuss [with the EU] what we can do [on refugees] under the new circumstances,” said Cavusoglu.