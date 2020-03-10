New dates for Delphi Economic Forum

The Delphi Economic Forum on Tuesday announced new dates for its annual conference after the initial schedule was abandoned due to recommendations from the Greek authorities over the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the new plan, the Forum will be held on 11-14 June, the organizers said in a press release.

Organizers said they are continuously monitoring the Covid-19 outbreak, and the final decision to organize the Forum will be based on the recommendations and instructions of the relevant health authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our speakers, attendees, employees and citizens of the region we operate,” it added.