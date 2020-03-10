Greek schools, universities to close for 14 days to contain spread of coronavirus

Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Tuesday announced the closure of all schools and universities to close for 14 days as part of efforts to contain spread of coronavirus.

The decision relates to all state and public schools, kindergartens and universities, Kikilas said, adding that the measure is preventive and aimed at reducing the spread of the virus.

He said special measures would be taken to help working parents and businesses affected by the closure.



Following his announcement, Education Minister Niki Kerameus announced the two-week closure of private cramming schools.