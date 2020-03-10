SPORTS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
SPORTS

Olympiakos, Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis has coronavirus

TAGS: Soccer

The owner of Greece's most successful soccer club Olympiakos and English Championship side Nottingham Forest said on Tuesday he had contracted the coronavirus.

Evangelos Marinakis, a 52-year-old Greek businessman, said he was well and receiving treatment.

"The recent virus has 'visited' me and I felt obliged to let the public know," he said in a social media post. "I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctors' instructions.

"I strongly advise all my fellow citizens to do the same. I wish all a quick recovery."

The virus has infected well over 100,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,000. Greece has several dozen cases but no fatality so far. 

[Reuters]

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 