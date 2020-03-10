Maria Filopoulou | Athens | March 11 - May 16

The art space at 16 Fokionos Negri presents Greek artist Maria Filopoulou’s solo exhibition titled “Intimate Paradise” comprising 15 works on loan from the Sotiris Felios collection as well as other private and public collections. Fourteen paintings and one sculpture make up the exhibition, which traces Filopoulou’s past from her university years in Paris to her maturing as an artist and as a person. The story is told through different topics that have preoccupied the artist throughout her career and life: interiors, greenhouses, beaches, waterfalls and swimmers. The title of the exhibition evokes Filopoulou’s lifelong quest for a safe haven. Admission to the exhibition is free. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. The venue will be closed on March 25, April 16, 17, 18 and May 1.



16 Fokionos Negri, tel 210.882.4681