Panos Bakas | Athens | March 12-28

The Art Zone 42 gallery in downtown Athens presents a solo exhibition of works by Greek artist Panos Bakas titled “Sangre.” The paintings on display come from photographs and images from horror movies that have been cut, filtered and reworked. The artist draws on what he describes as a dark creative element in his core which he calls the “Dark Brother,” an alter ego which he considers to be the creator of his paintings. Admission is free. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 3 to 9 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Art Zone 42, 42 Vasileos Konstantinou, tel 210.725.9549