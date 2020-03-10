X Them Out | Thessaloniki | To March 22

“X Them Out,” a group exhibition of sketches depicting racist incidents, is currently on display at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Thessaloniki (MOMus). The exhibition is a joint initiative by the Athens-based civil society organization HumanRights360 and the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation and a part of the campaign bearing the same name. Its purpose is to shine a light on the criminal practices of Greek far-right political party Chrysi Avgi (Golden Dawn) and 100 attacks perpetrated by its members around the country. The exhibition will feature the album “X Them Out – The Black Map of Racist Violence,” which contains all the sketches drawn by more than 60 artists. Admission to the exhibition is free. Opening hours are Fridays to Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



MOMus, 154 Egnatia, HELEXPO / Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center, tel 231.024.0002