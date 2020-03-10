Supreme Court prosecutor Vasilis Pliotas on Tuesday instructed local prosecutors to investigate reports that German neo-Nazis had recently attacked migrants and jousnalists in Greece's border region in Evros and islands of the eastern Aegean.

Media reports said that a number of extremists played the role of informal militia, badgering and chasing down migrants, NGO employees and journalists.

Pliotas also asked them to look into the fire that broke out at a Swiss-run NGO “One Happy Family” on the island of Lesvos on March 7.