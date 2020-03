Source: Proinos Typos

The mayor of Nevrokopi in northern Greece, Yiannis Kyriakidis, Tuesday asked that a state of emergency be declared in the municipality following widespread flooding provoked by heavy rainfall over the past two days, particularly on Sunday night.

Kyriakidis lodged his request with the Regional Authority of Macedonia and Thrace, noting that many areas of Nevrokopi are submerged due to the heavy rain.