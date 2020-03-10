NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Probe opened in Thessaloniki over courthouse prank bomb calls

TAGS: Crime

A prosecutor on Tuesday launched an investigation to trace the perpetrators behind a number of hoax telephone calls claiming that bombs had been planted at the main court complex in Thessaloniki on Monday, which resulted in the mobilization of the police force in the northern port city for two days in a row and the evacuation of the building.

The head of Thessaloniki’s public prosecutor’s office, Stefanos Zarkantzias, ordered the probe in order to determine who made the hoax calls and to ensure that they are charged for the relevant offenses, namely disturbing the operation of a public service and threatening to commit a crime.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 