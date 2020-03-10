Probe opened in Thessaloniki over courthouse prank bomb calls

A prosecutor on Tuesday launched an investigation to trace the perpetrators behind a number of hoax telephone calls claiming that bombs had been planted at the main court complex in Thessaloniki on Monday, which resulted in the mobilization of the police force in the northern port city for two days in a row and the evacuation of the building.



The head of Thessaloniki’s public prosecutor’s office, Stefanos Zarkantzias, ordered the probe in order to determine who made the hoax calls and to ensure that they are charged for the relevant offenses, namely disturbing the operation of a public service and threatening to commit a crime.