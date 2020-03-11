BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Village Park and Florida 1 set to change hands

Property investment group Pradera is putting both of its assets in Greece on the market.

Sources say it is at an advanced stage for the concession of the Village Entertainment Park (pictured) at Renti, near Piraeus, as well as the Florida 1 Retail Park at Pylaia in Thessaloniki.

Bluehouse, the company that has developed the McArthurGlen discount village at Spata and the Fashion City Outlet in Larissa, appears to be the favorite to land the Village Entertainment Park, while bids have been tabled for Florida 1 by Trade Estates, Grivalia Management and a Fourlis group subsidiary.

