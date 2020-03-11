Erdogan declares 'no virus stronger than Turkey'

In comments to lawmakers of his Justice and Development (AK) Party on Wednesday following Ankara's confirmation of the country's first confirmed case of coronavirus, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared that, "no virus is stronger than Turkey," Greece's Skai television reported.

A Turkish citizen with high fever and cough symptoms was diagnosed with Covid-19, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said earlier on Wednesday.

The patient, who is male, is in good health and his family and people who had close contact with him are under observation, Koca said. Our country is prepared for this, all measures to prevent spread are taken,” Koca said at a news conference.

"Our country is prepared for this, all measures to prevent spread are taken,” Koca told a news conference.