Erdogan likens Greek authorities to Nazis, calls them 'barbarians'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said there is “no difference” between Nazis and the Greek authorities trying to hold the country’s border against the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees spurred to push into the European Union by Ankara.

“There is no difference between what the Nazis did and the images we are seeing from the Greek border,” Erdogan told a meeting of his AKP Party’s parliamentary group in Ankara.

The Turkish president also referred to the Greek authorities as “barbarians” and “fascists.”