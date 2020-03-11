No violations of Greek border by Turkey, says defense minister

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos on Wednesday rebuffed claims of Turkish violations of Greece’s borders, saying that the country’s frontier is being “guarded vigorously, resolutely and effectively.”

“The armed forces have not registered any incidents of trespassing on our sovereign territory by military personnel from the neighboring country,” Panagiotpoulos said, responding to a question in Parliament concerning claims that Turkish soldiers had been seen on the Greek side of border in northeastern Evros.

Greece’s defense of its borders, the minister added, “does not just send a message but is actual proof of the country’s determination” to prevent the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees.