Erdogan says Turkey ‘will chase’ Greek boats in the Aegean

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday appeared to applaud a seemingly deliberate attempt by a Turkish Coast Guard vessel to ram into a Greek Coast Guard patrol off the coast of the Greek island of Kos in the early hours.

“They will run away and we will chase them. That’s how it will be from now on,” Erdogan said, according to reports in the Greek media, in translated comments.

His comments come after the Greek Shipping Ministry issued a statement saying that it is treating the early morning incident off the coast of Kos as a deliberate attempt by the Turkish Coast Guard to ram into the Greek vessel.

The Greek vessel was patrolling the sea border at the time of the incident, which resulted in some damage to the boat but no injuries.

The correspondent of Germany's Bild in Greece, posted a video of the incident, in which Greek Coast Guard officers on the boat can be heard saying, “they hit us from behind, they broke the edge.”