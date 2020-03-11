Athens summons Turkish envoy over Coast Guard boat incident

Greece's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned Turkey's ambassador in Athens, Burak Ozugergin, after a video posted on the Shipping Ministry's website showed the harassment of a Greek Coast Guard boat by a Turkish vessel in early morning hours near Kos.

Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas referred to the incident in a briefing to reporters, noting that the ministry had called on Ozugergin to provide an explanation for the incident, as is usual in such cases for both European Union and NATO member states.

In an earlier statement, the Shipping Ministry referred to "a deliberate attempt" by the Turkish vessel to ram the Greek Coast Guard boat.

The incident occurred off the coast of Kos, in Greek territorial waters, at 5.45 a.m. and resulted in minor damage to the Greek boat but no injuries.