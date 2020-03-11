There is evidence of a sharp increase in aggressive behavior by Turkish security forces in both the Aegean and at the Evros land border, Kathimerini has learned.

Late on Wednesday, officers of Turkey's special forces fired over a Greek military vehicle that had been stationed on the Greek side of the border, Kathimerini reports.

It is not the first such incident involving Turkish forces firing at Greek soldiers. In an incident earlier this week, a Greek border guard on night patrol came under fire from the Turkish side of the border.

Armed officers of Turkey's special operations unit - Polis Özel Harekât - patrol the Evros River on dinghies, protecting activities on the Turkish side while also targeting the Greek side, Kathimerini understands.

The Greek Police is on high alert for a possible mass puch by undocumented migrants, assisted by Turkey, over the land border following the failure of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reach a breakthrough in talks with European Union officials in Brussels on Monday.