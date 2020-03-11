Foreign ministry slams Turkish tactics off Kos as 'beyond European limits and logic'

Greece's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday hit out at Turkey after a video showed a Turkish Coast Guard vessel harassing a Greek one of the island of Kos and, apparently, ramming into its stern.

In a statement, the ministry said it was not surprised at the "unacceptable and condemnable" acts and statements by Turkey on Wednesday, apparently also referring to a barrage of inflammatory rhetoric by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The acts and statements, Greece's ministry said, are the continuation of an "escalating practice" that sets it not only outside European limits but also beyond European logic.

Greece will continue to guard those limits and that logic with all available means, the statement concluded.