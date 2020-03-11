Greece slams Turkish tactics off Kos as 'beyond any kind of European reasoning'

Greece's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday hit out at Turkey after a video showed a Turkish Coast Guard vessel harassing a Greek one of the island of Kos and, apparently, ramming into its stern.

In a statement, the ministry said it was not surprised at the "unacceptable and condemnable" actions and "deplorable" statements by Turkey on Wednesday, apparently also referring to a barrage of inflammatory rhetoric by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The acts and statements, Greece's ministry said, "are a continuation of an escalation that sets Turkey not only beyond European limits, but also beyond any kind of European reasoning; limits and reasoning that Greece will continue to steadfastly defend with all available means."