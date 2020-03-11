WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Alina Matsa | Athens | to March 20

TAGS: Visual Arts, Culture, Exhibition

The i-D Project Art gallery in downtown Athens is hosting a solo exhibition titled “Dream Land,” made up of works produced by artist Alina Matsa in the last six years. Nature plays a key role in Matsa’s paintings, which are bright, colorful and inspire absolute harmony. The artist works in a variety of media, sometimes combining several in the same painting. Admission to the gallery is free. Opening hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

i-D Project Art, 12 Kanari, tel 210.322.1801

