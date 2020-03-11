Alecos Levidis | Athens | To March 14

The Ghika Gallery in downtown Athens presents “The Myth-historic,” a retrospective exhibition on Greek artist Alecos Levidis comprising 25 of his paintings dating to between 1980 and 2019. The selected works possess strong autobiographical components and depict elements of the painter’s personal experiences combined with sociopolitical events that influenced his life. Admission costs 5 euros. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10. a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ghika Gallery, 3 Kriezotou, tel 210.361.5702