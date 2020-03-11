Acropolis Museum suspends special events over coronavirus

The Acropolis Museum in Athens is suspending for two weeks three planned events as a precaution agaisnt the spread of the coronavirus in the country, it announced Wednesday.

The changes will affect the presentations "A walk in the Museum with an archaeologist," "The Lost statue of Athena Parthenos," and "Chisel and Memory - the contribution of the marble craftsmanship to the restoration of the Acropolis monuments".

The museum will continue its normal day-to-day operation, it added.

Archaeologists and curators will return to the museum's halls after two weeks.

The Acropolis Museum is open on Mondays to Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Fridays and from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at weekends.