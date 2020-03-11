Probe ordered into misleading ad on party leader's TV station

A Supreme Court prosecutor on Wednesday ordered an investigation into a complaint lodged by the Attica Pharmacists Association (FSA) against a television commercial for a balm claiming to protect people from pneumonia and the new coronavirus.

The ad for the balm, which is being marketed under the brand name Vyzantinon, appeared on a TV station owned by the head of the Greek Solution party, Kyriakos Velopoulos, a fringe nationalist and telemarketer.



Velopoulos himself appears in the spot, advertising the antiseptic qualities of the balm, which is said to contain tea tree oil.



In the ad, the politician claims that rubbing the cream on your hands twice a day will protect you from the coronavirus.

In its complaint, the FSA said that the ad puts the public’s health at risk by making unsubstantiated claims for the sake of profit.