T-bills auctioned at an increased yield

The Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) announced Wednesday it auctioned 52-week treasury bills worth 375 million euros and raised 487.5 million with a coverage ratio of 1.85 percent and interest of 0.24 percent, up from 0.07 percent in the previous one-year T-bill auction on December 11, 2019.

The new T-bills mature in March 2021 and the settlement date is tomorrow.

