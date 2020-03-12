COMMUNITY | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Academics team up against pseudoscience peddled as fact

APOSTOLOS LAKASAS

Twenty-one academics have joined forces against pseudoscience disseminated by some news outlets and on social media – a phenomenon that has been skyrocketing since the outbreak of the new coronavirus – by setting up a monitoring agency to debunk unfounded claims.

Expressing concern about the “unprecedented dissemination of fake news and pseudoscientific claims that have great influence and a significant social impact,” the academics published a letter on Wednesday announcing the creation of the Pseudoscience Observatory in Iraklio on Crete.

“Pseudoscience is any claim presented under a scientific mantle that does not stand up to independent assessment from the scientific community,” they said, pointing to the anti-vaccination movement, which they say may bring back diseases that had been eradicated in humans.

