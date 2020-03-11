ATHEX: Fresh slump for majority of stocks

Athinon Avenue took another tumble on Wednesday, with the benchmark losses topping 4 percent and the banks index more than 6 percent worse off. Daily turnover dropped below the 100-million-euro mark after several days.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 602.48 points, shedding 4.10 percent from Tuesday’s 628.25 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 4.61 percent to 1,529.10 points.

Τhe banks index declined 6.14 percent, with National slumping 8.23 percent, Piraeus sliding 8 percent, Alpha sinking 5.83 percent and Eurobank parting with 4.40 percent.

Jumbo plunged 8.33 percent, Lamda Development lost 8.31 percent and Hellenic Exchanges conceded 6.32 percent. Ellaktor jumped 7.54 percent in its second consecutive session of gains after a conference call with foreign traders.

In total 29 stocks posted gains, 75 reported losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover came to 86 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 105.2 million.

The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.96 percent to close at 56.92 points.