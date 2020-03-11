The Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) on Wednesday asked the government to introduce measures to support tourism enterprises over the period of the coronavirus epidemic.



Its proposals include the reduction of operating costs, the strengthening of employment and the securing of liquidity.



The negative effects on tourism are expanding on a daily basis and SETE is now taking it for granted that the adverse sentiment in the sector will continue to grow until May at the earliest.



It then anticipates some consolidation, and if the positive scenario unfolds, the sector should recover in the second half of the year.