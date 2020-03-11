Turkish Foreign Ministry summons Greek ambassador

Greek Ambassador Michael-Christos Diamessis was summoned by the Turkish Foreign Ministry in Ankara on Wednesday, Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the report, the envoy was summoned to respond to claims of a Greek violation of Turkish territorial waters as well as to allegations that Greek authorities have remanded Turkish journalists into custody on the islands of Lesvos and Rhodes.

“The ministry also urged the Greek side to release the detained journalists, who had reported about the humanitarian situation of asylum seekers in Lesvos and Rhodes,” Anadolu said, without elaborating.