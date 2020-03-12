Ferryboat quarantined off Limnos over suspected coronavirus infection

A passenger ferry was placed in quarantine in the early hours of Thursday in the northeastern Aegean island of Limnos, as health authorities ascertain whether a sick crew member is infected with the new coronavirus.

The Greek Coast Guard told Kathimerini that the captain of the Blue Star Mykonos reported that one of his crew was running a fever and ordered an ambulance to come pick him up off the ferryboat at the northern mainland port of Kavala on Wednesday night.

The ship then sailed from Kavala to Limnos, where the captain and the Blue Star company operating the ferry were informed that the crewman may be sick with Covid-19. The National Public Health Organization (EODY) subsequently ordered that the ferry be placed in quarantine at Limnos’ main port in the capital, Myrina. It has 341 passengers and 77 crew on board.

According to sources, some passengers had managed to get off the ship and others on it before it was quarantined. The ship was supposed to sail to Agios Efstratios, Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Fournoi, Ikaria, Mykonos, Syros and Piraeus after leaving Limnos.