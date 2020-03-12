Chamber sends instructions to hotels for coronavirus containment

Greece’s Hotel Chamber has issued fresh instructions to its members on how to protect their staff and guests from the coronavirus outbreak, which claimed its first victim in the country in the early hours of the day.

“All hotels have been briefed by the leading scientific team at EODY and we have instructed them to follow its recommendations scrupulously in order to protect the wellbeing of their staff and guests,” the chamber said in an announcement, referring to the National Public Health Organization by its acronym.

“Safeguarding the public’s health is the best way to ensure that Greece remains a safe destination,” the announcement added.

Hoteliers are concerned over the potential impact of the Covid-19 outbreak in Greece, saying that bookings for the spring and summer are already showing a slump.