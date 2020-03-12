Minister, Frontex’s Leggeri at Kastanies border crossing

Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis and Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri were at the Kastanies crossing on the Greek-Turkish border at Evros on Thursday morning to oversee the deployment of dozens of guards from the European border agency.

Several European Union member-states are sending guards with Frontex to help Greek police and military personnel hold the land border with Turkey in the northeast of the country against the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees from Turkey.

The situation at Kastanies was calm on Thursday morning after a night of tension, during which guards on the Greek side of the border were pelted with rocks, Molotov cocktails and other projectiles, and also fired upon with tear gas.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported that several attempts made by migrants on the Turkish side to break through a fence that protects a section of the border were thwarted.