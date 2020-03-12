Greece’s judicial authorities are expected on Thursday to announce the nationwide suspension of most trails at the country’s courts as part of a crackdown on the spread of the highly infectious Covid-19 coronavirus.

The measure will be implemented with a legal act and will affect trials across the board.

The only exceptions will be hearings pertaining to suspects detained under the so-called “aftoforo” – a law permitting a swift hearing if an arrest is made within 48 hours of an alleged crime – as well as cases where the statute of limitations is due to expire.

Courts will also hear cases pertaining to suspects whose 18-month maximum detention period is due to expire.

Secretarial and other court services will operate as usual.