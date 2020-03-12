The Euroleague announced on Thursday the suspension of all its tournaments, i.e. its main competition, the Eurocup and the Next Generation Euroleague, with immediate effect.

The decision, that applies indefinitely, followed the diagnosis of a Real Madrid player with coronavirus, and the suspension of the NBA in the US.

On Wednesday the Euroleague Players Association had asked for the tournament to stop, as one after another several games were scheduled to be played behind closed doors.

“It has become impossible to maintain the regularity of the competitions, and in order to preserve the health and safety of the participants and fans, Euroleague Basketball in agreement with its clubs has taken the decision to temporarily suspend all 2019-20 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, 7DAYS EuroCup and Euroleague Basketball Adidas Next Generation Tournament games until further notice”, read the Euroleague statement.

Olympiakos’ game at Armani Milano was originally moved to Berlin, as Milan has been the area worst hit by the virus in Europe to date. However the Olympiakos squad is now on its way back to Greece. Panathinaikos was due to face Fenerbahce in Istanbul.