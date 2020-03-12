Kathimerini says staffer infected with Covid-19

The Kathimerini publishing group on Thursday announced that a member of the newspaper’s web service has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The unidentified man, who works on the website of Kathimerini's Greek edition, “is in very good health,” the company said in its announcement, adding that it has “taken all the necessary measures to protect employees and ensure the newspaper’s continued operation.”

“We wish our colleague well and are certain that with the help of our partners and readers we will overcome these difficulties,” the announcement said.