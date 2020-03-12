NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Kathimerini says staffer infected with Covid-19

TAGS: Coronavirus, Media

The Kathimerini publishing group on Thursday announced that a member of the newspaper’s web service has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The unidentified man, who works on the website of Kathimerini's Greek edition, “is in very good health,” the company said in its announcement, adding that it has “taken all the necessary measures to protect employees and ensure the newspaper’s continued operation.”

“We wish our colleague well and are certain that with the help of our partners and readers we will overcome these difficulties,” the announcement said.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 