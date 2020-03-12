EU commissioner says new asylum regulations to be ready after Easter

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson on Thursday said that she expects a revised framework for migration and asylum replacing the controversial Dublin Regulation will be ready after Easter.

Not everyone will “love” the new framework, but they will be “accepted,” said Johansson during a visit to Athens, where she held talks with Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis and toured the country’s beleaguered Asylum Service.

The Commission, she said, is working to find common ground between member-states with different priorities and a different experience of the migration crisis, which has flared up in recent days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on February 28 said his government would no longer prevent migrants and refugees from trying to reach Europe – through Greece.

Greece has long requested a revision of the Dublin Regulation, which puts the onus of migration on the bloc’s frontline countries, like Greece, Spain and Italy.