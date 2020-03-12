NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

White House Greek Independence Day reception called off due to Coronavirus

TAGS: Coronavirus

The annual reception at the White House on the occasion of the March 25 Greek Independence Day has reportedly been cancelled as part of sweeping measures introduced by Washington to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The gathering, which is held every year in honor of the Greek-American community with the attendance of its leading members and representatives of the Greek government, had been scheduled for March 18.
 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 