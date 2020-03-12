White House Greek Independence Day reception called off due to Coronavirus
The gathering, which is held every year in honor of the Greek-American community with the attendance of its leading members and representatives of the Greek government, had been scheduled for March 18.
The annual reception at the White House on the occasion of the March 25 Greek Independence Day has reportedly been cancelled as part of sweeping measures introduced by Washington to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
