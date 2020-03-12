Most trials suspended amid coronavirus fears

Greece’s judicial authorities on Thursday announced the nationwide suspension of most trials at the country’s courts as part of a crackdown on the spread of the highly infectious Covid-19 coronavirus.



The measure is to be implemented with a legal act and will affect trials across the board.

The only exceptions will be hearings pertaining to suspects detained under the so-called “aftoforo” – a law permitting a swift hearing if an arrest is made within 48 hours of an alleged crime as well as cases where the statute of limitations is due to expire.

Courts will also hear cases pertaining to suspects whose 18-month maximum detention period is due to expire. Secretarial and other court services will operate as usual for the time being.