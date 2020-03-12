1922 #Smyrna: Black August | Athens | To March 14

Chill Art Gallery in downtown Athens presents the group exhibition “1922 #Smyrna: Black August,” featuring works by 21 artists and curated by Nikolena Kalaitzaki. The works presented take the viewer back to the violent expulsion of Smyrna’s Christian population by the Turks in August 1922, which Kalaitzaki describes as the Greek nation’s biggest wound in its modern history. Admission is free. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 10.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Chill Art Gallery, 13-15 Dimofontos, tel 210.729.2564, 693.675.5550