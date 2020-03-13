Monochrome | Athens | To March 18

Blank Wall Gallery in downtown Athens is hosting an exhibition titled “Monochrome,” featuring black-and-white photos by artists from all over the world, with creativity being the common denominator. The colors have been removed from the photographs to eliminate any superfluity and reinforce their statements. Banal, everyday images thus become starker and more significant. Admission is free. Opening hours are Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4.30 to 9.30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 2.30 p.m.

Blank Wall Gallery, 55 Fokionos Negri, Kypseli, tel 211.405.2138, 694.386.8124