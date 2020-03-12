Inaugural Posidonia 3on3 Basketball Tournament on May 30

Due to popular demand, the first edition of the Posidonia 3on3 Basketball Tournament will take place on Saturday, May 30, at the Eurohoops Dome indoors facility in Kifissia, northern Athens.



Expected to attract some 150 shipping executives, the event promises plenty of action, excitement, fun and networking opportunities.



The tournament will welcome 28 teams, divided into seven groups.



An awards ceremony and reception will take place at the Eurohoops Dome premises after the final.



The awards will be handed out by former Euroleague superstars Theodoros Papaloukas and Dimitris Diamantidis.



Proceeds from the event will be donated to Syn-Enosis, the Greek Shipowners’ Social Welfare Company.



To register, visit www.posidonia-events.com.