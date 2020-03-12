Greece's pharmaceutical regulator warns of dubious ads

Greece’s pharmaceutical regulator,Greece’s National Organization for Medicines (EOF) has warned consumers against unapproved disinfectants that have been advertised in recent days that claim to prevent the contraction of Covid-19 or other viruses.

In a statement, EOF stressed that people should only use disinfectants that have been officially approved by health authorities.

It also called on the media to limit misleading advertisements.

“The scientific community is making a huge effort to address a public health crisis affecting the whole world, not just Greece. Serious and cautious handling is required and the media are expected to be important channels of the right information to the public.”



It also urged people to follow the safety precautions issued by the National Public Health Organization (EODY).