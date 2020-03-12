Tram section in southern Athens to stop for reconstruction work

The operation of the capital’s tram between Batis station and the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Neo Faliro is to stop from March 16 for a period of 60 days due to works for the reconstruction of the line as part of the remodeling of the Faliro Delta, it was announced Thursday.

During that period, Tram Line 5 will serve the section between Asklipeio Voulas and Kasomouli while it remains unclear whether the section between Asklipeio Voulas and Batis will continue to operate.

The overhaul of the line foresees the reconstruction of the stations for Tzitzifies, Kallithea and Moschato and involves 45 days of works and 15 days of tests.



The line is expected to resume operation on May 16.