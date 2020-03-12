Antetokounmpo: ‘Take care of yourselves and your family’
Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo called on his fans to protect themselves against the new coronavirus on Thursday, a day after the NBA said it was suspending its season following news that a few players had been infected.
“Basketball becomes secondary...Take care of yourselves and your family. Wash your hands often,” he said in a Tweet on his official account.
Health authorities in the US said Thursday there are at least 1,459 cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.
