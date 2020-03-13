Pandemic and the marketCOMMENT
The demand for certain commodities on the market has risen sharply – justifiably, when it comes to items of personal hygiene, or unjustifiably, when it comes to food with a long shelf life.
But this is not genuine consumer demand in normal circumstances. It would be criminal if some took advantage of the public’s fear.
The drug industry and private healthcare providers need to show social responsibility and halt any cases of profiteering before state intervention is required.