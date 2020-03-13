"Now they call them 'invaders.' But an invader comes to claim what belongs to you. No one cares. Not for us or for them," says the fisherman Stratis Valamios.

There was a south wind blowing in Skala, Sykamia village’s harbor, which means that the waves were directed toward the shores of Turkey, visible across the sea. Maybe the weather explained the odd fact that there had been no new migrant arrivals on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos for two whole days. The islanders were watching as events unfolded on the land border in the northeast – where Turkey is using false promises to lure thousands of migrants and refugees to the Greek frontier – hoping that they would not have to relive the days of 2015.

“They threw their babies to me as their boat went down. They flailed against my boat when they fell into the water. They were between just a few months to 10 years old. I dropped them off at Skala and everyone in the village was there to look after them as I went back for their parents, not knowing if they’d drowned,” says Valiamos, remembering one of his more harrowing rescues. The residents of the east Aegean island were nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for their response to the refugee and migrant crisis when it first erupted five years ago.

Valiamos had nightmares about such scenes, but now he’s just angry. “No one cares. Not for us or for them,” he says. “They were chased away from their homes, their money was taken by Turkish smugglers and when they get here no one wants them. And we have to shoulder this burden without having created it.”

Stage 2, the burned down short-term hospitality facility. It is believed that the fire was arson.

Lesvos, an island of roughly 86,000 residents (according to the 2011 census), has lived with a population of thousands of trapped migrants and refugees for five years now. At the last count, this figure came to 21,815 and the past few weeks have seen an unprecedented spike in tensions. There have been attacks on Greek and foreign journalists, roadblocks set up by citizens to check the activities of nongovernmental organizations, a migrant boat prevented from landing at Thermi by angry locals hurling abuse, and a fire at a short-term hospitality facility that is believed to be arson.

What happened to reverse the mood on the island? Kathimerini traveled to Lesvos to find out.

North and south

Many locals talk about an island that is divided between north and south, not just administratively between two municipal authorities or because of any sense of rivalry. Very simply, each side feels that it’s got the short end of the stick. One hotelier on the northern side, who spoke on the condition of anonymity fearing reactions from his fellow islanders, believes that the area around the capital, Mytilene, in the south has benefited more from the situation. Never having relied completely on tourism and equipped with all the island’s basic services (a hospital, police force, the main port etc), “it experienced an economic boom” as a result of the migration crisis, he says.

“Its hotels were suddenly full of members of Frontex and NGOs,” he says, referring to the European Union’s border agency and nongovernmental organizations active on the island since 2015. It was a different story in the north as charter flights dwindled after 2016 and the hotelier’s own turnover nosedived so that he has been left today with a staff of five, when he used to employ 19. The south, though, has also been saddled with the notorious Moria migrant camp and thousands of people who live in dire conditions. But the north, he says, has felt the economic impact much more acutely.