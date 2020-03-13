Administrative court judges say trial suspensions over coronavirus are insufficient

The Association of Administrative Judges said Friday the measures announced on Thursday in a joint ministerial decision to suspend most trials at the country’s courts as part of a series of measures to stop the spread of the new coronavirus are not enough.

The union said this is because the deadlines laid down by law or set by the court for the filing of legal remedies, relevant documents and other procedures have not suspended.

“As a result, the most important problem, which is the presence of lawyers and the public at court secretariats, is left unresolved,” it added and called on

Justice and Health Ministers to expand the suspension to reduce the number of people gathering in those offices.

The union said the secretariats could operate on skeleton staff while the suspension lasts.

The joint ministerial decision said the suspension will affect trials across the board, but exempted secretarial and other court services which will operate as usual.

The other exception is for hearings pertaining to suspects detained under the so-called “aftoforo” – a law permitting a swift hearing if an arrest is made within 48 hours of an alleged crime as well as cases where the statute of limitations is due to expire.