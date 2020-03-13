Education ministry launches distance learning platforms

Τhe Education Ministry on Friday announced it was launching digital tools that will enable distance learning, to overcome the challenge of school closures due to the coronavirus.

For schools, priority will be given to the implementation of distance learning in the last school year. For universities, in addition to their existing tools, they will be provided with three platforms from CISCO, Google and Microsoft.

The ministry said these three platforms have been offered to the ministry free of charge.

"The current crisis has brought us face to face with a challenge: To act quickly so that we can keep our students in touch with the educational process, while at the same time seizing the opportunity to further nurture and deepen digital skills throughout educational community," Education Minister Niki Kerameus said.

The minister called on teachers, students and parents to "embrace this effort, engage in distance learning and reap all the benefits it provides."